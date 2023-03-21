GAP (NYSE:GPS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GAP from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GAP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on GAP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on GAP from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of GAP in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP Price Performance

Shares of GAP stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average of $11.84. GAP has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $15.49.

GAP Dividend Announcement

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.16). GAP had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GAP will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. GAP’s payout ratio is -109.09%.

Insider Transactions at GAP

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $90,217.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,413.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 15,975 shares of company stock worth $176,555 over the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of GAP

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in GAP by 12.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in GAP by 208.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in GAP by 14.2% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in GAP by 31.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in GAP during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

(Get Rating)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.