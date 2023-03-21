Barclays Raises FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $280.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $240.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $230.75.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $216.24 on Friday. FedEx has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.67 and its 200 day moving average is $181.23. The company has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.59 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 26.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 12.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $16,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,784,000 after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 14.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 793,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $117,790,000 after purchasing an additional 32,968 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.