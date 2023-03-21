FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $290.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from $200.00 to $290.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $230.75.

FedEx Stock Down 1.8 %

FDX opened at $216.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in FedEx by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,286 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,944,000 after purchasing an additional 23,247 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its holdings in FedEx by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 16,315 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,473 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in FedEx by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,027 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Articles

