Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Adams Resources & Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday.

Adams Resources & Energy Stock Performance

Shares of AE opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.88. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $61.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.99.

Adams Resources & Energy Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adams Resources & Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aegis Financial Corp bought a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $5,533,000. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 90,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 84,680 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.

