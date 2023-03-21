Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gaia Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $2.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.20 million, a P/E ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Gaia has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $5.89.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.58 million for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaia

About Gaia

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Gaia by 259.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 38,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 2,160.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaia during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Gaia by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.