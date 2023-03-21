Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Gaia Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $2.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.20 million, a P/E ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Gaia has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $5.89.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.58 million for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.
Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.
