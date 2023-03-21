Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($2.70) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Century Therapeutics in a research report issued on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.70) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Century Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.93) per share.

IPSC has been the subject of a number of other reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ IPSC opened at $3.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.44, a current ratio of 13.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.62. Century Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Century Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 239.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 161,345 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

