Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Five Below in a report issued on Thursday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $5.61 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2025 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.13.

Five Below Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $199.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.13 and a 200-day moving average of $169.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. Five Below has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $212.56.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.07. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Five Below by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,056,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $519,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

