Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Receives $91.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.36.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $79.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.76 and its 200-day moving average is $75.58. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 352,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,228,000 after acquiring an additional 342,056 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

