IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $239.91.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:IEX opened at $220.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.51. IDEX has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Insider Transactions at IDEX

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.75 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that IDEX will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 491.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEX

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.