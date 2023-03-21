Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

SE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen downgraded shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Institutional Trading of SEA

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SEA by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in SEA by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 106,559 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in SEA during the 2nd quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the 2nd quarter worth $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

SEA Price Performance

Shares of SE opened at $76.91 on Thursday. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $136.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.11. The company has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $1.47. SEA had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SEA will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

