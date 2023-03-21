Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNCE. Truist Financial cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JMP Securities cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CNCE stock opened at $8.37 on Monday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $401.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.52.

Insider Transactions at Concert Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concert Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $66,897.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 971,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,030,170.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $66,897.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 971,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,030,170.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Nancy Stuart sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $110,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 268,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,177.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,636 shares of company stock valued at $350,763 over the last three months. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 778,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 63,860 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

