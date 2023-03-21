Analysts Set Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Price Target at $3.00

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.00.

ARBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Roth Capital upgraded Argo Blockchain from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argo Blockchain

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Argo Blockchain by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain Stock Up 4.8 %

About Argo Blockchain

Shares of NASDAQ ARBK opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $10.75.

(Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.