BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of BSQR stock opened at $1.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16. BSQUARE has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $1.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of BSQUARE as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

