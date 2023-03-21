CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPSH opened at $2.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98. CPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 million, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSH. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 291.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,725 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. 9.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

