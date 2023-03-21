GSK (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,700 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,700 ($20.88) price objective on GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on GSK. UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.29) price target on GSK in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($17.81) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,730 ($21.25) target price on GSK in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,510 ($18.54) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,400 ($17.19) price target on GSK in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,573.33 ($19.32).
GSK Price Performance
Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,414 ($17.36) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £57.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,273.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.87. GSK has a twelve month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.01). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,433.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,403.95.
GSK Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at GSK
In other news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.84) per share, with a total value of £11,594.94 ($14,239.15). In related news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($17.84) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($14,239.15). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 28,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($18.26), for a total value of £424,925.12 ($521,828.71). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 815 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,359. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About GSK
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
