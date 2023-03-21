GSK (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,700 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,700 ($20.88) price objective on GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GSK. UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.29) price target on GSK in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($17.81) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,730 ($21.25) target price on GSK in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,510 ($18.54) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,400 ($17.19) price target on GSK in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,573.33 ($19.32).

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,414 ($17.36) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £57.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,273.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.87. GSK has a twelve month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.01). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,433.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,403.95.

GSK Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at GSK

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.75 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 5,495.50%.

In other news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.84) per share, with a total value of £11,594.94 ($14,239.15). In related news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($17.84) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($14,239.15). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 28,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($18.26), for a total value of £424,925.12 ($521,828.71). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 815 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,359. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.