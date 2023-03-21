Glencore (LON:GLEN) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 560 ($6.88) price objective on the natural resources company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GLEN. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 625 ($7.68) price target on Glencore in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 700 ($8.60) price target on Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 540 ($6.63) price objective on Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 640 ($7.86) price objective on Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Glencore from GBX 630 ($7.74) to GBX 620 ($7.61) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 614.17 ($7.54).

Glencore Trading Up 3.9 %

LON GLEN opened at GBX 449.35 ($5.52) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 401.21, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 517.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 514.70. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 395.40 ($4.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 584.50 ($7.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96.

Glencore Increases Dividend

Glencore Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.13. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,214.29%.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

