Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €170.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €170.00 ($182.80) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($172.04) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($198.92) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($145.16) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays set a €202.00 ($217.20) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($111.83) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Wacker Chemie Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WCH stock opened at €142.45 ($153.17) on Monday. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of €98.58 ($106.00) and a 12-month high of €187.10 ($201.18). The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €142.59 and its 200-day moving average price is €128.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.47.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.