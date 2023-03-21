Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €221.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €221.00 ($237.63) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($123.66) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($161.29) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($155.91) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($252.69) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen Trading Down 0.2 %

VOW3 opened at €120.24 ($129.29) on Monday. Volkswagen has a one year low of €112.84 ($121.33) and a one year high of €162.38 ($174.60). The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €129.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is €132.34.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.