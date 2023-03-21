Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €37.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($39.78) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($32.26) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($30.11) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.96) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €45.40 ($48.82) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($29.03) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VNA opened at €19.01 ($20.44) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of -626.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is €24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is €23.64. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €18.58 ($19.98) and a fifty-two week high of €48.19 ($51.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.