Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €265.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €265.00 ($284.95) price objective on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RHM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($290.32) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($284.95) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €290.00 ($311.83) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €233.00 ($250.54) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €300.00 ($322.58) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Rheinmetall Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of Rheinmetall stock opened at €249.90 ($268.71) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €234.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of €194.05. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of €140.45 ($151.02) and a 12-month high of €262.20 ($281.94).

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

