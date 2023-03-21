Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($91.40) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($86.02) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €110.00 ($118.28) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €126.00 ($135.48) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €82.00 ($88.17) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of ETR SAE opened at €72.88 ($78.37) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.24, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €67.16 and its 200-day moving average price is €52.80. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €36.51 ($39.26) and a fifty-two week high of €105.25 ($113.17). The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

