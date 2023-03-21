American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.59.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMH. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $31.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $401,351.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,117.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $401,351.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,117.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.35 per share, for a total transaction of $46,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,074. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:AMH opened at $30.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.38. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $43.89.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 123.95%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

