BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BL. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

NASDAQ BL opened at $63.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $79.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -125.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.56.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $139.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.17 million. As a group, analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $30,602.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,591,944.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $30,602.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,591,944.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $1,392,202.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,516 shares in the company, valued at $21,574,958.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,275 shares of company stock worth $4,317,716. 9.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 254.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

