Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Receives C$69.31 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$70.92.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATD shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, CSFB set a C$65.00 price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Shares of ATD stock opened at C$62.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$49.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.80. The firm has a market cap of C$62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

