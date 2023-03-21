Reviewing Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) and Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI – Get Rating) and Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Infinite Group and Nutanix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Nutanix 0 4 7 0 2.64

Nutanix has a consensus price target of $31.92, indicating a potential upside of 25.63%. Given Nutanix’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nutanix is more favorable than Infinite Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinite Group -51.42% N/A -202.94% Nutanix -29.15% N/A -16.19%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Infinite Group and Nutanix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Infinite Group has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutanix has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Infinite Group and Nutanix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinite Group $7.22 million 0.08 -$1.57 million ($8.43) -0.14 Nutanix $1.58 billion 3.70 -$797.54 million ($2.13) -11.93

Infinite Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nutanix. Nutanix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Infinite Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Nutanix shares are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of Infinite Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Nutanix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nutanix beats Infinite Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infinite Group

Infinite Group, Inc. is a developer of cybersecurity software and a provider of cybersecurity related services and managed information security related services to commercial businesses and government organizations. Its services include Virtual CISO, Penetration Testing, Security Assessment, and Incident Response. The company was founded on October 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsford, NY.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc. engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

