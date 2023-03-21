Contrasting IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) and Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH)

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) and Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares IronNet and Oncology Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get IronNet alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IronNet -1,052.76% -458.41% -161.81% Oncology Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for IronNet and Oncology Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IronNet 2 0 0 0 1.00 Oncology Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

IronNet presently has a consensus price target of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 665.38%. Given IronNet’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe IronNet is more favorable than Oncology Pharma.

19.4% of IronNet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Oncology Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 38.6% of IronNet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of Oncology Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

IronNet has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncology Pharma has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IronNet and Oncology Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IronNet $28.39 million 1.31 -$242.65 million ($3.28) -0.11 Oncology Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Oncology Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IronNet.

Summary

IronNet beats Oncology Pharma on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IronNet

(Get Rating)

IronNet, Inc. designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. The company offers IronDefense, an advanced network detection and response solution that provides behavior-based and AI-driven analytics at the network level to detect anomalous activity at individual enterprises and prioritize the threats in its network; and IronDome, a threat-exchange solution that enables collective defense member enterprises to actively exchange individual anonymized cyber anomalies at machine speed in a community of public-private peers. It also provides a suite of technologies that provide real-time threat assessment and updates, behavioral modeling, big data analytics, and proactive threat detection and response capabilities; and consulting and training programs to protect against current and emerging cyber-threats. The company's services include cyber operations center, governance and maturity, cybersecurity readiness, incident response, and training services. It serves enterprise, defense, healthcare, government, and energy and utilities industries. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia with additional offices in Raleigh, North Carolina; London, United Kingdom; and Singapore.

About Oncology Pharma

(Get Rating)

Oncology Pharma, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and commercialization of therapeutics. The company was founded by Marcel van Heesewijk on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for IronNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IronNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.