Comparing Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) & Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Cellectis has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novavax has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.6% of Cellectis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of Novavax shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Cellectis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Novavax shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis $25.73 million 4.09 -$106.14 million ($2.34) -0.81 Novavax $1.98 billion 0.26 -$657.94 million ($8.40) -0.71

This table compares Cellectis and Novavax’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cellectis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Novavax. Cellectis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novavax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cellectis and Novavax, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis 1 0 4 0 2.60 Novavax 2 2 2 0 2.00

Cellectis currently has a consensus target price of $11.43, suggesting a potential upside of 503.09%. Novavax has a consensus target price of $70.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1,081.72%. Given Novavax’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Novavax is more favorable than Cellectis.

Profitability

This table compares Cellectis and Novavax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis -410.76% -63.06% -34.17% Novavax -33.20% N/A -26.36%

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA operates as a clinical stage biotechnological company, which engages in gene-editing platform to develop cell and gene therapies. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

