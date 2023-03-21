Contrasting Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) & Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) and Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.0% of Data Storage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Bilibili shares are held by institutional investors. 42.6% of Data Storage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of Bilibili shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Data Storage alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Data Storage and Bilibili, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bilibili 0 5 5 0 2.50

Profitability

Data Storage currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 396.89%. Bilibili has a consensus target price of $23.28, indicating a potential downside of 1.49%. Given Data Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Data Storage is more favorable than Bilibili.

This table compares Data Storage and Bilibili’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data Storage -4.23% -4.30% -3.57% Bilibili -34.55% -44.38% -16.56%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Data Storage and Bilibili’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data Storage $14.88 million 0.74 $270,000.00 ($0.17) -9.47 Bilibili $3.18 billion 2.91 -$1.11 billion ($2.84) -8.32

Data Storage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bilibili. Data Storage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bilibili, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Data Storage has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bilibili has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Data Storage beats Bilibili on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Data Storage

(Get Rating)

Data Storage Corp. engages in the provision of business continuity services. These services include disaster recovery, infrastructure as a service, and cyber security. Its other services and solutions include data protection services, data center and security, voice and data solutions, and email archival solutions. The company was founded by Charles M. Piluso in June 2001 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

About Bilibili

(Get Rating)

Bilibili, Inc. is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos (PUGV) supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more. The company was founded by Xu Yi in June 2009 and is headquartered Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Data Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.