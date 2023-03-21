Reviewing Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) & Cian (NYSE:CIAN)

Cian (NYSE:CIAN – Get Rating) and Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cian and Clarivate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cian -11.11% -21.30% -15.07% Clarivate -148.89% 7.20% 3.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cian and Clarivate’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cian $81.20 million 2.93 -$38.50 million ($0.22) -15.45 Clarivate $2.66 billion 2.46 -$3.96 billion ($6.20) -1.56

Analyst Ratings

Cian has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clarivate. Cian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clarivate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cian and Clarivate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cian 0 0 0 0 N/A Clarivate 0 2 3 0 2.60

Clarivate has a consensus price target of $13.88, indicating a potential upside of 43.04%. Given Clarivate’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clarivate is more favorable than Cian.

Volatility and Risk

Cian has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarivate has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.4% of Cian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Clarivate shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Cian shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of Clarivate shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Clarivate beats Cian on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cian

Cian PLC operates an online real estate classifieds platform in Russia. Its real estate platform connects millions of users, the real estate buyers, and renters to millions of real estate listings of various types, such as residential and commercial, primary and secondary, and urban and suburban for sale and rent. The company was formerly known as Solaredge Holdings Limited. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

