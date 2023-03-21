Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) vs. AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Head to Head Comparison

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) and AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nextdoor and AdTheorent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextdoor 0 4 0 0 2.00 AdTheorent 1 2 2 0 2.20

Nextdoor presently has a consensus price target of $3.92, suggesting a potential upside of 101.03%. AdTheorent has a consensus price target of $3.57, suggesting a potential upside of 124.62%. Given AdTheorent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than Nextdoor.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Nextdoor has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdTheorent has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nextdoor and AdTheorent’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextdoor $212.77 million 3.43 -$137.92 million ($0.37) -5.27 AdTheorent $166.08 million 0.84 $29.34 million $0.27 5.89

AdTheorent has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nextdoor. Nextdoor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AdTheorent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.3% of Nextdoor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of AdTheorent shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.9% of Nextdoor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of AdTheorent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nextdoor and AdTheorent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextdoor -64.82% -20.71% -18.21% AdTheorent 17.67% 10.21% 7.34%

Summary

AdTheorent beats Nextdoor on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nextdoor

(Get Rating)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About AdTheorent

(Get Rating)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.