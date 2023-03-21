Comparing Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) and Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO)

Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO – Get Rating) and Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Sonic Foundry has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airspan Networks has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sonic Foundry and Airspan Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Foundry $27.47 million 0.38 -$7.08 million ($0.92) -0.95 Airspan Networks $167.26 million 0.43 -$71.91 million ($1.17) -0.83

Profitability

Sonic Foundry has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Airspan Networks. Sonic Foundry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Airspan Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Sonic Foundry and Airspan Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Foundry -39.40% -266.46% -44.87% Airspan Networks -51.05% N/A -57.15%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Sonic Foundry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.5% of Sonic Foundry shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.3% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sonic Foundry and Airspan Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Foundry 0 0 1 0 3.00 Airspan Networks 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sonic Foundry presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 243.09%. Airspan Networks has a consensus target price of $4.92, indicating a potential upside of 406.87%. Given Airspan Networks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Airspan Networks is more favorable than Sonic Foundry.

Summary

Airspan Networks beats Sonic Foundry on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonic Foundry

Sonic Foundry, Inc. engages in the provision of video capture, management, and webcasting solutions in education, business, and government. The firm also offers solutions for lecture capture, flipped & blended learning, campus events, learning and development, corporate communications, live events and meetings, corporate YouTube, continuing medical education, procedures, simulations, and grand rounds. Its products include Mediasite and Mediasite Events. The company was founded by Monty R. Schmidt in 1991 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

About Airspan Networks

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications. The company serves mobile communications service providers, large enterprises, military communications integrators, and internet service providers. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

