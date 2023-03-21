Reviewing MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) & Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) and Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MultiPlan and Marchex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MultiPlan $1.08 billion 0.62 -$572.91 million ($0.90) -1.17 Marchex $52.17 million 1.45 -$8.24 million ($0.19) -9.37

Marchex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MultiPlan. Marchex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MultiPlan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MultiPlan has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marchex has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

83.0% of MultiPlan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of Marchex shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of MultiPlan shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Marchex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MultiPlan and Marchex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MultiPlan -53.06% -2.20% -0.62% Marchex -15.80% -11.00% -8.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MultiPlan and Marchex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MultiPlan 0 3 0 0 2.00 Marchex 0 0 0 0 N/A

MultiPlan presently has a consensus target price of $1.43, indicating a potential upside of 36.51%. Given MultiPlan’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe MultiPlan is more favorable than Marchex.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim. It also provides health benefit plans, which features reference-based pricing and tools to engage health plan members and providers to make the use of benefits before and after care delivery. The company serves national insurance companies, Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, provider-sponsored and independent health plans, third party administrators, bill review companies, Taft-Hartley plans, and other entities that pay medical bills in the commercial healthcare, government, workers' compensation, and auto medical markets. MultiPlan Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc. operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries. It delivers data insights and incorporates artificial intelligence (AI)-powered functionality that drives insights and solutions to help companies find, engage, and support its customers across voice and text-based communication channels. The company was founded by Russell C. Horowitz, Ethan A. Caldwell, Peter Christothoulou, and John Keister on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

