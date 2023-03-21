Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Upgraded at Hovde Group

Hovde Group upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $33.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

SBCF opened at $25.14 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average is $31.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 40.72%.

In related news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $266,654.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 160,538 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,359.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $266,654.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,538 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,359.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juliette Kleffel sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $270,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,725.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,275 shares of company stock worth $681,880. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,819,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,854,000 after acquiring an additional 193,486 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,156,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,575,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,116,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,437,000 after buying an additional 10,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,557,000 after buying an additional 713,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,885,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,823,000 after purchasing an additional 97,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

