Chubb (NYSE:CB) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $239.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $243.92.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $189.59 on Friday. Chubb has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.44.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 26.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,214,000 after acquiring an additional 53,639 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.