Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) PT Raised to $403.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $397.00 to $403.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ALB has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set an overweight rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $308.00.

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB stock opened at $213.20 on Friday. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $185.15 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 30.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 7,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,699 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 450,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,055,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 400.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

