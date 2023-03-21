Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.31.
WBD stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.50. Warner Bros. Discovery has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
