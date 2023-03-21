Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Heartland Express in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Insider Activity at Heartland Express

In other Heartland Express news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $34,410.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,410.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 8,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $134,651.79. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,244.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,410.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 53,602 shares of company stock worth $848,060 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Heartland Express Stock Down 0.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTLD. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Express in the third quarter worth $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.67. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $354.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.23 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Heartland Express’s revenue was up 138.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.73%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

