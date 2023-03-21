Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) PT Raised to $17.00 at HC Wainwright

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Bank of America downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.
Prelude Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %
PRLD opened at $6.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.38. The company has a market cap of $322.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.45. Prelude Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $8.90.
About Prelude Therapeutics
Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.
