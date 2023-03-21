Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) PT Raised to $17.00 at HC Wainwright

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Prelude Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

PRLD opened at $6.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.38. The company has a market cap of $322.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.45. Prelude Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $8.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRLD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,051,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after buying an additional 155,456 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 300.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 120,386 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 1,657.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 85,656 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 56,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 51,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.

