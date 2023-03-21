QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on QualTek Services to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on QualTek Services from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.
QualTek Services Stock Down 12.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:QTEK opened at $0.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95. QualTek Services has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.08.
QualTek Services Inc provides communications infrastructure, power grid modernization, and renewable solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Telecom, and Renewables & Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment engages in the installation, project management, maintenance, real estate, and site acquisition; fiber optic aerial and underground installation, fiber optic splicing, termination and testing, new installation, engineering, and fulfillment services to telecommunication companies; and electrical contracting, and utility construction and maintenance services to municipalities, electric membership cooperatives, and electric-utility companies, including the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground distribution systems.
