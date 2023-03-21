Contrasting Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) and IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO)

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) and IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Harvard Bioscience and IsoPlexis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvard Bioscience -8.40% 1.56% 0.77% IsoPlexis -632.41% -127.86% -71.41%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.4% of Harvard Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of IsoPlexis shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Harvard Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of IsoPlexis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harvard Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00 IsoPlexis 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Harvard Bioscience and IsoPlexis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Harvard Bioscience currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 54.11%. IsoPlexis has a consensus price target of $1.60, indicating a potential upside of 110.08%. Given IsoPlexis’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IsoPlexis is more favorable than Harvard Bioscience.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Harvard Bioscience and IsoPlexis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvard Bioscience $113.33 million 1.09 -$9.52 million ($0.23) -12.70 IsoPlexis $16.76 million 1.81 -$106.00 million ($2.70) -0.28

Harvard Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than IsoPlexis. Harvard Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IsoPlexis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Harvard Bioscience has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IsoPlexis has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Harvard Bioscience beats IsoPlexis on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harvard Bioscience

(Get Rating)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force. The company was founded by Dr. William T. Porter in 1901 and is headquartered in Holliston, MA.

About IsoPlexis

(Get Rating)

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea. The company offers single cell proteomics platform, including instruments, chip consumables, and software that provides an end-to-end solution to view of protein function at an individual cellular level. It provides IsoLight and IsoSpark instruments; IsoCode chips that offer multiplexed chip solutions for single cell functional proteomics; CodePlex chips that provide multiplexed solutions for ultra-low volume bulk samples; and IsoSpeak software that offers dimensional data and automates analysis with an intuitive push button user interface to deliver same day single cell and bulk proteome visualizations, as well as research support and services, and post-warranty services. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Branford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.