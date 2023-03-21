Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) PT Raised to $20.00

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Bowlero in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Bowlero in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bowlero presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.38.
Bowlero Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSE BOWL opened at $14.99 on Friday. Bowlero has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.42 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average of $13.83.
Insider Transactions at Bowlero
In other news, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 10,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $140,291.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,389,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,859,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 10,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $140,291.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,389,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,859,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett I. Parker sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $38,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,047,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,764,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,113,532 shares of company stock valued at $91,636,573 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 53.65% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bowlero by 8.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Bowlero by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bowlero by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bowlero by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Bowlero by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.
About Bowlero
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
