AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2023

AppLovin (NYSE:APPGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

APP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AppLovin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BTIG Research cut shares of AppLovin from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.18.

APP stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $58.27. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $369,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 961,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,199,612.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $369,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 961,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,199,612.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $897,835.90. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,564,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,559,347.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,975. 12.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

