AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target Cut to $17.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.
APP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AppLovin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BTIG Research cut shares of AppLovin from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.18.
AppLovin Stock Up 0.6 %
APP stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $58.27. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
