Qualtrics International’s (XM) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas reissued their neutral rating on shares of Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.20 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Qualtrics International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities downgraded Qualtrics International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. William Blair downgraded Qualtrics International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.76.

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

NASDAQ XM opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average is $12.17. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $30.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $389.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.99 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 72.77% and a negative return on equity of 52.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualtrics International news, CEO Zig Serafin sold 105,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $1,739,959.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,391,879 shares in the company, valued at $205,209,516.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Qualtrics International news, CEO Zig Serafin sold 105,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $1,739,959.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,391,879 shares in the company, valued at $205,209,516.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $262,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 539,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,453.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 969,324 shares of company stock valued at $15,899,273 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualtrics International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XM. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 291.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 27,505 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Qualtrics International by 290.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Qualtrics International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,712,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,901,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Qualtrics International by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 29,734 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Qualtrics International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. 21.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qualtrics International

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

See Also

