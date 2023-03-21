StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.25.

Get Verastem alerts:

Verastem Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VSTM opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Verastem has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verastem

Verastem Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Verastem by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 108,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verastem by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,748,120,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Verastem by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 19,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.