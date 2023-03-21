StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.25.
Verastem Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VSTM opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Verastem has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verastem
Verastem Company Profile
Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.
