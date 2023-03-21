StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Trading Down 13.8 %

NASDAQ ONTX opened at $0.69 on Friday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85.

Institutional Trading of Onconova Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTX. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 37,275 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 110,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

