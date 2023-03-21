Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Dawson James downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance
SRNE opened at $0.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics
About Sorrento Therapeutics
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)
- First Republic Bank Hits New Low, Dimon Pushes for More Cash
- Mullen Automotive: Investment? No. Compelling Speculation, Yes
- GBTC: The One Place to Buy Bitcoin for 58 Cents on the Dollar
- General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.