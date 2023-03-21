Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Dawson James downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

SRNE opened at $0.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 64.3% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 40,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 11.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 189.2% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 73,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 48,120 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 138,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

