Truist Financial Lowers Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target to $160.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DGX. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.91.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $132.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.00 and its 200 day moving average is $141.31. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $158.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 550.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,884,000 after buying an additional 253,620 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 119,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,621,000 after buying an additional 48,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

