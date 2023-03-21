Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target to $44.00

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PLCE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Children’s Place to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.40.

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $39.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.98. Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $480.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.52 and a beta of 2.00.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.18) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.34 million. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Children’s Place will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,918,000 after buying an additional 17,346 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,307,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,875,000 after purchasing an additional 253,484 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 636,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,689,000 after purchasing an additional 28,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth about $20,294,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

