Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Price Target Lowered to $4.50 at Morgan Stanley

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Traeger in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Traeger in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Traeger in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Traeger from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Traeger from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.88.
Traeger Stock Performance
NYSE COOK opened at $3.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Traeger has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $9.50.
About Traeger
Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.
