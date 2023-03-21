Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) PT Lowered to $1.50 at Wells Fargo & Company

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Blend Labs from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.24.

NYSE:BLND opened at $0.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 10.29. Blend Labs has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.56.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 45,943 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $51,456.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 455,237 shares in the company, valued at $509,865.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLND. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Blend Labs by 418.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Blend Labs by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blend Labs by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Blend Labs by 62.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Blend Labs in the first quarter worth about $63,000. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

